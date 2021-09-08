Two Identity Verification Patents for Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp Awarded Two Patents for Innovations in Identity VerificationATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple …

Trust Stamp Awarded Two Patents for Innovations in Identity Verification

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the Company two new patents, Patent No. US11095631 for "Systems and Methods for Identity Verification Via Third Party Accounts", and Patent No. US11093771 for "Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption". Both patents strengthen the Company's competitive position in the identity verification and authentication space, now with four issued, and nine provisional and pending patents.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments: "We are committed to growing and strengthening our IP portfolio to address diverse global needs in digital service delivery and drive our new product offerings. Trust Stamp's substantial investment in research and development continues to differentiate our identity and trust verification solutions, offering our partners a competitive edge from robust organizational security and compliance systems that deliver a low-friction customer authentication experience across any level of risk appetite."