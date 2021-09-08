Two Identity Verification Patents for Trust Stamp
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the Company two new patents, Patent No. US11095631 for "Systems and Methods for Identity Verification Via Third Party Accounts", and Patent No. US11093771 for "Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption". Both patents strengthen the Company's competitive position in the identity verification and authentication space, now with four issued, and nine provisional and pending patents.
Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments: "We are committed to growing and strengthening our IP portfolio to address diverse global needs in digital service delivery and drive our new product offerings. Trust Stamp's substantial investment in research and development continues to differentiate our identity and trust verification solutions, offering our partners a competitive edge from robust organizational security and compliance systems that deliver a low-friction customer authentication experience across any level of risk appetite."
Systems and Methods for Identity Verification Via Third Party Accounts improves upon the multi-factor standard of authentication with greater protections against the risk of data exposure via intercepted credentials or user impersonation. The innovation combines biometric or other assurances of identity, device metadata, and binary knowledge of existing authorization to a third party system to establish the user's authenticity and grant account access. Unique from any other solution in the market, this technology complements Trust Stamp's range of user-focused digital identity services by adding two additional security factors in multi-factor authentication implementations.
Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption leverages Trust Stamp's proven fraud-resistant biometric capture and analysis, tokenization, and comparison technologies that can function on a standard smartphone to transmit encryption and/or decryption instructions only when verification is passed, thereby protecting access to sensitive data and systems with a form of authentication that cannot be forged or contravened. Trust Stamp's advanced proof-of-liveness algorithms block biometric spoofing attempts with speed and accuracy, including the use of printed images, recorded video, and feature-altering face masks. When coupled with core technology that cryptographically obfuscates biometric information and leverages the irreversible output for secure authentication, Trust Stamp's proprietary approach to liveness-verified biometric security transforms personal privacy and data protection.
