checkAd

Two Identity Verification Patents for Trust Stamp

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

Trust Stamp Awarded Two Patents for Innovations in Identity VerificationATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple …

Trust Stamp Awarded Two Patents for Innovations in Identity Verification

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the Company two new patents, Patent No. US11095631 for "Systems and Methods for Identity Verification Via Third Party Accounts", and Patent No. US11093771 for "Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption". Both patents strengthen the Company's competitive position in the identity verification and authentication space, now with four issued, and nine provisional and pending patents.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments: "We are committed to growing and strengthening our IP portfolio to address diverse global needs in digital service delivery and drive our new product offerings. Trust Stamp's substantial investment in research and development continues to differentiate our identity and trust verification solutions, offering our partners a competitive edge from robust organizational security and compliance systems that deliver a low-friction customer authentication experience across any level of risk appetite."

Systems and Methods for Identity Verification Via Third Party Accounts improves upon the multi-factor standard of authentication with greater protections against the risk of data exposure via intercepted credentials or user impersonation. The innovation combines biometric or other assurances of identity, device metadata, and binary knowledge of existing authorization to a third party system to establish the user's authenticity and grant account access. Unique from any other solution in the market, this technology complements Trust Stamp's range of user-focused digital identity services by adding two additional security factors in multi-factor authentication implementations.

Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption leverages Trust Stamp's proven fraud-resistant biometric capture and analysis, tokenization, and comparison technologies that can function on a standard smartphone to transmit encryption and/or decryption instructions only when verification is passed, thereby protecting access to sensitive data and systems with a form of authentication that cannot be forged or contravened. Trust Stamp's advanced proof-of-liveness algorithms block biometric spoofing attempts with speed and accuracy, including the use of printed images, recorded video, and feature-altering face masks. When coupled with core technology that cryptographically obfuscates biometric information and leverages the irreversible output for secure authentication, Trust Stamp's proprietary approach to liveness-verified biometric security transforms personal privacy and data protection.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two Identity Verification Patents for Trust Stamp Trust Stamp Awarded Two Patents for Innovations in Identity VerificationATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...