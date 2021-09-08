checkAd

ProPhotonix Limited Announces 2021 Half-Year Report

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information …

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

ProPhotonix Limited (LSE:PPIX)(AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 

Half Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the half year ended June 30, 2021 was $7.9 million, an increase of 14%, on a reported basis, compared with $6.9 million in the same period of 2020. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 5% over the same period of 2020. The increase is primarily due to increases in LED product sales.

Reported gross profit for the half year ended June 30, 2021was $3.3 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to $3.3 million in the first half of 2020. Gross profit margin for the half year ended June 30, 2021 declined to 42.2% from 47.1% compared to the same period in 2020, mainly due to product mix, increased material costs, and the benefit in 2020 of various COVID-19 related government aid.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $2.7 million versus $3.0 million for the comparable period in 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $0.2 million to $2.2 million compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to lower headcount costs and COVID-19 travel restrictions. Research and development expenses for each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $0.5 million.

The improved gross profit and lower operating expenses resulted in an operating profit of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, doubling the operating profit of $0.3 million recognized in the first half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment charges) for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $0.7 million, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income was $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.3 million in net income in the first half of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 were $3.0 million as compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $1.9 million at June 30, 2020. Detailed financial results and notes follow.

Seite 1 von 3
Prophotonix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPhotonix Limited Announces 2021 Half-Year Report The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...