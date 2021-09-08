ProPhotonix Limited Announces 2021 Half-Year Report

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information …

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

ProPhotonix Limited (LSE:PPIX)(AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Half Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the half year ended June 30, 2021 was $7.9 million, an increase of 14%, on a reported basis, compared with $6.9 million in the same period of 2020. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 5% over the same period of 2020. The increase is primarily due to increases in LED product sales.

Reported gross profit for the half year ended June 30, 2021was $3.3 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to $3.3 million in the first half of 2020. Gross profit margin for the half year ended June 30, 2021 declined to 42.2% from 47.1% compared to the same period in 2020, mainly due to product mix, increased material costs, and the benefit in 2020 of various COVID-19 related government aid.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $2.7 million versus $3.0 million for the comparable period in 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $0.2 million to $2.2 million compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to lower headcount costs and COVID-19 travel restrictions. Research and development expenses for each of the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $0.5 million.

The improved gross profit and lower operating expenses resulted in an operating profit of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, doubling the operating profit of $0.3 million recognized in the first half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment charges) for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $0.7 million, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income was $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.3 million in net income in the first half of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 were $3.0 million as compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $1.9 million at June 30, 2020. Detailed financial results and notes follow.