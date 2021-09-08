checkAd

Delivery Hero opens new tech hub in Turkey to accelerate local and global innovation

Delivery Hero opens new tech hub in Turkey to accelerate local and global innovation

  • Delivery Hero will launch a new tech hub in Istanbul this September, adding to its global footprint of 15 hubs situated across 4 continents
  • The company will integrate its existing Turkish technology platform and expertise into a global setup, with local operations continuing to operate under the Yemeksepeti brand
  • Continuing on its path to strengthen and diversify its tech talent pool, Delivery Hero aims to scale to more than 1000 people for the tech hub
  • The Turkish tech center further supports the local labor market whilst facilitating best practices and knowledge exchange amongst the tech hubs

Berlin, 8 September 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, is set to open a new tech hub in Istanbul, Turkey. It will be part of Delivery Hero's global tech team, adding to the current set of tech hubs in Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Buenos Aires, and Seoul. Continuing to foster synergies between Delivery Hero's entities worldwide, the existing Turkish technology platform and expertise will be incorporated into a global technology platform. Local operations will continue to operate under the Yemeksepeti brand.

Christian Hardenberg, CTO of Delivery Hero, said: "Innovation is the backbone of Delivery Hero's growth journey, and we continue to develop proprietary technology worldwide. Our Yemeksepeti technology platform has been one of Turkey's largest success stories, and we are excited to integrate it into our global platform. With the opening of the Delivery Hero tech hub in Istanbul, we will be able to accelerate our global innovation plans, tapping into a vibrant tech scene and large talent pool in Turkey."

With a focus on the development of new technologies and innovating the company's products, Istanbul will become a key global tech hub for Delivery Hero. The tech center aims to scale to over 1000 people, including engineering and product teams. Istanbul's large tech and product talent pool, combined with Yemeksepeti's strong regional foothold, make Istanbul the ideal location to establish Delivery Hero's most recent tech hub. Turkey has always been at the forefront of innovation within the Delivery Hero group, as the first market to pioneer quick commerce with Dmarts (small warehouses in strategic locations for delivery) back in 2019.

