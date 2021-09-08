checkAd

Alila Hinu Bay Opens to Guests in Oman

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Alila Hinu Bay in Oman is ready to welcome international guests for the first time, following the recent announcement of borders in Oman re-opening to tourists. The property joins Alila Jabal Akhdar as the Alila brand’s second hotel in Oman along with 15 other Alila properties worldwide. Distinguished by a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, the award-winning brand features luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most spectacular natural locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005643/en/

Alila Hinu Bay Terrace Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

Alila Hinu Bay Terrace Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

The 112-key hotel is nestled on a secluded beachfront in Oman’s southwest region of Dhofar. The untouched area is best known for its lush landscapes, cool summers, and it is within easy driving distance from Salalah International Airport. Between Samhan mountain and the blue waters of the Arabian Sea, Alila Hinu Bay caters to well-traveled guests seeking reflection and impactful connections. Along with the breath-taking scenery, the area is known for its rich traditions and the renowned warmth of Omani hospitality. Combined with a personalized experience that is crafted for each guest, travelers can expect to be immersed in authentic yet bespoke journeys tailored to their preferences and interests.

“We are very excited to add Alila Hinu Bay to the Hyatt portfolio and welcome guests to this region of Oman, a true nature lover’s paradise full of stunning landscapes, waterfalls and greenery,” said Martin Persson, general manager, Alila Hinu Bay. “Dedicated to being responsible and sustainable, guests can enjoy exquisite culinary experiences evoking local and international flavours at one of our dining options or treat themselves to a customized spa experience that uses natural products.”

Accommodations with a View

Alila Hinu Bay boasts 112 guestrooms and private pool villas with interiors incorporating local materials which blend natural elements of the outdoors with clean, modern finishes. Guestrooms offer lagoon, or sea views, each with its own terrace with fixed seating and the option of booking connecting rooms for families. Pool villas offer the utmost in luxury with private plunge pools and outdoor bathtubs, enabling guests to feel in tune with the natural surroundings. Further, all of the pool villas boast direct access to the beach and plenty of space to relax and recharge.

