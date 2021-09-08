Galantas Gold Announces Resignation of Director

Róisín Magee, Board Chair of Galantas, commented: “On behalf of Galantas, I would like to thank James for serving on our Board over the past 20 years. His insightful and experienced contributions were highly valued, and we wish him well in the future.”

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) announces that James I. Golla has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Golla has served as a Director of the Company since June 2001.

Mr. Golla stated: “My resignation is a result of my decision to retire and does not take away my enthusiasm for the Omagh project, which I believe will become a leading gold operation in Northern Ireland. I wish the Galantas team the best in moving the project forward.”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.

