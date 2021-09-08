OXURION to Present Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data at Upcoming EURETINA 2021 Virtual Congress

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – September 8 – 08.00 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, will be presenting preclinical and clinical data from its ongoing development programs, THR-149 and THR-687 as novel treatments for diabetic macular edema (DME) at the EURETINA 2021 Virtual congress. The upcoming annual meeting of the European Society of Retina Specialists is taking place from 9-12 September 2021 and the presentations are as follows:

10th September at 10:00 CEST

10:29 – Targeting plasma kallikrein with a novel bicyclic peptide inhibitor (THR-149) reduces retinal inflammation and reactive gliosis in a diabetic rat model

Presented by Tine Van Bergen, PhD, Oxurion NV, Belgium

10:33 – A Novel Bicyclic Peptide Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein, THR-149, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Clinical and Pre-Clinical Evidence

Presented by Professor Francesco Bandello, M.D., Department of Ophthalmology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, University Vita-Salute, Milan, Italy

Follow link for access to full program overview: Prize Papers 7: Vascular Diseases & Diabetic Retinopathy II – EURETINA

Euretina 2021 e-Poster presentation – THR-687

A Phase 1 Study of THR-687, an RGD Integrin Antagonist, for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) in Patients Previously Responsive to anti-VEGF Agents or Corticosteroids

Presented by Raj K. Maturi, M.D., Midwest Eye Institute, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Follow link for access to abstract (p 217) and full overview of Euretina 2021 e-posters:

EURETINA-2021-Virtual-Abstract-Posters-2.pdf (d2jcwvonf1bqhq.cloudfront.net)



END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@oxurion.com





EU

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall

Tel: +44 20 7638 9571

oxurion@medistrava.com









US

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion