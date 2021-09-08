Immunicum and the University Medical Center Groningen Receive a Grant from Health~Holland to Broaden Cancer Relapse Vaccine Development for Ovarian Cancer

Immunicum AB ( publ ; IMMU.ST) announced today that it has initiated a new research collaboration with the University Medical Center Groningen ( UMCG), to explore novel treatment options for ovarian cancer based on the combination of Immunicum’s cell-based cancer vaccine platform with immune checkpoint inhibitors (CPI). The project is supported by a grant from Health~Holland , Top Sector Life Sciences & Health (LSH).

The 3-year preclinical research project will be conducted together with the laboratory of Dr. Marco de Bruyn and Prof. Dr. Hans W. Nijman at UMCG, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Under the terms of the agreement, Immunicum will combine its expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell and T cell biology with UMCG’s research experience in ovarian cancer and targeted genomic modulation, in order to elucidate potential synergies between Immunicum’s lead cancer relapse vaccine candidate DCP-001, and CPIs in ovarian cancer.

“This collaboration extends our existing relationship with UMCG and supports the development of cancer relapse vaccination as a novel approach for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also exemplifies Immunicum’s commitment to continue to invest in its academic partnerships,” said Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum.

Immunicum has an ongoing clinical collaboration with UMCG for the ALISON study, a single-center, open-label Phase I study evaluating safety and efficacy of DCP-001 in High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HGSOC) patients. Immunicum and UMCG had previously completed a preclinical research study demonstrating the stimulation of immune responses against ovarian cancer cells by DCP-001. The data from this study will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Gynaecological Oncology conference, held October 23-25.

ABOUT HEALTH~HOLLAND, TOP SECTOR LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTH (LSH)



The Health~Holland, Top Sector LSH grant, known as PPP-Allowance or TKI-toeslag, is awarded to fund multidisciplinary public private partnerships and to stimulate innovative, interdisciplinary research and development by bringing together stakeholders in a shared, consolidated innovation infrastructure. The Top Consortia for Knowledge and Innovation (TKI) grant, which is made available by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, can also be used to support new research projects. https://www.health-holland.com/funding-opportunities/tki-match

ABOUT UMCG

The University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) is the only university hospital in the northern part of the Netherlands, and therefore the final point of referral for many patients. Research at the UMCG is characterized by a combination of fundamental and patient oriented clinical research. The UMCG focuses on healthy ageing in all priority areas: research, clinical care and education. https://www.umcg.nl/EN/corporate/The_University_Medical_Center/Paginas ...

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

