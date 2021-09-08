checkAd

Coloplast opens new factory in Costa Rica

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 08:00  |  16   |   |   

Today, Coloplast opens its first factory in Central America to support the global growth of the company, which produces medical devices, including ostomy pouches and catheters, for people with intimate healthcare needs.

The site is located in Cartago, Costa Rica, and will initially manufacture the company’s ostomy products. The new site supports Coloplast’s ambition of achieving an annual organic growth rate of 7-9% towards 2025.

  • “Our new factory in Costa Rica is another great milestone in the company’s mission to help those with intimate healthcare needs. The purpose of the factory is to meet the increasing demand by producing and supplying products that will improve the quality of life for many people worldwide,” says Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO of Coloplast.

The factory is situated near one of Coloplast’s key markets, the US, and it is the company’s first site in Central America. It is the first of two planned factories in Costa Rica. The next factory is expected to be operational in the second half of 2022. Both factories will be connected to Costa Rica’s electrical grid, which is supplied by almost 100% renewable sources. This supports the company’s sustainability ambition of using 100% renewable energy in its own production by 2025.

  • “We have chosen to establish our next factories in Costa Rica for several reasons. Firstly, the country has qualified and highly trained labour that we can now attract. In addition, the Costa Rican authorities are very cooperative and supportive. The country also has a green electricity supply, thereby supporting our sustainability ambition. Finally, Costa Rica is close to the US, which is one of our largest growth markets,” says Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President, Global Operations.

In addition to members of Coloplast’s senior management, the Costa Rican President Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quesada will also be present at the inauguration of the factory. Coloplast has created more than 200 jobs in Costa Rica so far, and the company expects this number to be close to 700 by 2025. The overall investment in the two factory buildings amounts to more than half a billion Danish kroner.

Coloplast also has production facilities in Denmark, Hungary, China, France, and the US. Today, Hungary accounts for approx. 80% of the global volume production.

CONTACT
Peter Mønster
Senior Media Relations Manager, Corporate Communications
+45 49 11 26 23
dkpete@coloplast.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coloplast opens new factory in Costa Rica Today, Coloplast opens its first factory in Central America to support the global growth of the company, which produces medical devices, including ostomy pouches and catheters, for people with intimate healthcare needs. The site is located in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...