Completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of specialist residential care centres in Sweden through a contribution in kind
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.09.2021, 08:16 | 18 | 0 |
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding:
- the completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of specialist residential care centres in Sweden through a contribution in kind;
- a notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007.
Attachments
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0