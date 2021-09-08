checkAd

ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in cash and stock plus the assumption of certain liabilities and a stock price performance-based earn-out

The addition of Smiths Medical syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products into
ICU Medical creates a leading infusion therapy company with a stronger global reach

  • Complementary product portfolios joined to create a leading IV therapy company and simplify customer workflow
  • Addition of logical adjacencies to expand available markets
  • Unites two OUS operating footprints into a scaled global company
  • Creates a leading US-domiciled company to add diversity and resiliency to the medical supply chain
  • Allows for multiple growth vectors through appealing products across hospital, alt site, pharmacy, and home
  • Leverages significant investment into integration and infrastructure created with the Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition
  • Expected to close in H1 2022 subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals
  • Full presentation available for view here

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) and Smiths Group plc (LSE: SMIN.L “Smiths” or the “Group”) today announced that ICU Medical has committed1 to acquire the Smiths Medical division in a transaction that is superior to the existing proposed sale of Smiths Medical to Trulli Bidco Limited. The Smiths Medical business includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical’s existing businesses, the combined companies will be a leading infusion therapy company with estimated pro forma combined revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Smiths will receive at closing 2.5 million newly issued shares of ICU Medical common stock, currently valued at approximately $500 million, and $1.85 billion in cash along with ICU Medical assuming certain liabilities. Smiths is also eligible to receive a contingent earn-out consideration of $100 million in cash, subject to stock price performance and other considerations. Upon completing the transaction, which the companies expect to occur in the first half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions including required regulatory approvals, Smiths will own approximately 10 percent of ICU Medical. In addition, at closing, a Smiths designee will be appointed to the ICU Medical board of directors, and so long as Smiths maintains 5% or more of ICU Medical’s common stock, it will have the right to designate one director for election to the company’s board of directors.

