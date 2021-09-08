AB “Novaturas” repays a long-term bank loan earlier the terms agreed

The leading tour operator in Baltic states “Novaturas” repays a long-term loan to “Luminor Bank” AS. On the 7th of September 2021 the company returned the remaining EUR 3.04 million before the terms agreed.

"The growing volumes of the group's operations, generated revenues and positive market prospects allow us to repay the long-term loan now, before the term of the agreement which is at the end of 2023. Another very important aspect is that at the same time we have agreed with the bank to convert repaid EUR 3.04 million long-term loan into a credit line that we can use at any time if needed. Credit line is a common cash flow management tool in tourism business that allows to balance potential cash flow fluctuations due to the specifics of tourism business and seasonality,” says Audronė Keinytė head of “Novaturas” group.