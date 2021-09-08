DNB May See Four Times Bigger NII Growth Than Peers, SEB Says in Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – DNB may see 9% net interest income growth next year, more than four times the 2% rate expected of peers, analysts at SEB said.
- SEB upgraded DNB to buy from hold, with a price target raised to NOK 224 from NOK 197
- Norges Bank is expected to hike interest rates later this month, with 3 more rate increases next year
- Meanwhile, DNB is likely to see next to zero loan losses through the end of next year, amid Norwegian GDP growth and improved fundamentals in Shipping and Oil industries, SEB said
