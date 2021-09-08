checkAd

Sensorion and Cochlear to Begin First Clinical Trial of SENS-401 for Hearing Preservation in Combination With Cochlear Implantation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 08:30  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, and Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, announce the initiation of a pilot study of the first-in-class small molecule drug SENS-401 (Arazasetron) in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation.

The study will be sponsored by Sensorion and the proposed design is expected to be submitted to the regulatory authorities in the second half of 2021.

“We are excited Cochlear has decided to work with us to further develop SENS-401 in clinical studies” said Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. “Our healthy volunteer studies and our ongoing phase 2 study in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) have already demonstrated the safety of SENS-401, and our observations in preclinical models of cochlear implantation have established first promising efficacy signals. This new exploratory study aims to provide further clinical validation for the broadening of our pipeline, alongside our promising gene therapies, and will provide us with information on the drug’s potential beneficial effect on hearing outcomes achieved with Cochlear’s implantable devices.”

The results of Sensorion’s in vivo preclinical studies on the use of SENS-401 in conjunction with cochlear transplantation were encouraging. In an established preclinical model, the combination of SENS-401 with cochlear implants preserved residual acoustic hearing at statistically significant levels at a frequency located beyond the electrode array, compared to placebo. In the preclinical study, drug or placebo was delivered via an eluting electrode. The new clinical study will explore the potential efficacy of SENS-401 in combination with cochlear implants.

“As the leader in the cochlear implant industry, we invest more than any other company in product innovation to optimise outcomes for those with hearing implants," said Jan Janssen, Chief Technology Officer, Cochlear. “We believe the combination of cochlear implant technology and pharma therapies has the potential to enhance patient outcomes in terms of preservation of residual hearing and speech understanding. We recently announced the start of a pivotal clinical study with a dexamethasone-eluting cochlear implant electrode, which is a first in our industry. Through the collaboration with Sensorion in the SENS-401 study, we will gain further insights around potential combination therapies for people with severe to profound hearing loss.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sensorion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensorion and Cochlear to Begin First Clinical Trial of SENS-401 for Hearing Preservation in Combination With Cochlear Implantation Regulatory News: Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, and Cochlear …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
BayCom Corp and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
ImmunityBio Builds Commercial Team with the Appointment of Seasoned Marketing and Reimbursement ...(1) 
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering