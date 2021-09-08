checkAd

Capgemini Press Release // Software-driven transformation will be a key differentiator for automotive manufacturers in the next decade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 08:30  |  25   |   |   

Software-driven transformation will be a key differentiator for automotive manufacturers in the next decade

Original equipment manufacturers harnessing the full potential of software will gain significant competitive edge as software-based features and services is projected to be a USD $640 billion market by 2031.

Paris, September 8, 2021— Software-driven transformation is expected to help leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry gain 9% higher market share over their peers by differentiating themselves with unique software-based features and services, according to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute. The research highlights how software-driven transformation is expected to deliver significant benefits for automotive OEMs in the next five years, such as improving productivity up to 40%, reducing costs by 37%, and improving customer satisfaction by 23%. Despite this, nearly half (45%) of OEMs currently do not offer any connected services, and only 13% are monetizing connected services to their benefit.

The report, “Next Destination: Software How automotive OEMs can harness the potential of software-driven transformation,” states that half of OEMs (51%) expect to be known for providing software features, such as Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), self-driving, connectivity, and services as much as their automotive engineering excellence in the next five to ten years. In addition, on average, the share of new vehicles, per OEM, to operate on a unified, common software platform is expected to rise from 7% in 2021 to 35% in 2031.

But according to the report maturity in key areas remains low. Most OEMs (71%) are at the initial stages of their software-driven transformation, having only identified application areas. Just 28% have implemented a pilot or proof of concept based on use cases for advancing transformation in specific areas. The research finds that only 15% of OEMs are considered “frontrunners1” in successfully transforming themselves by exhibiting the maturity to implement software-driven transformation. Success requires a special set of skills and capabilities backed with the vision to deliver the transformation and the command on operational areas to deliver strong outcomes. Frontrunner OEMs believe that software-based revenue will account for 28% of their overall revenue by 2031.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release // Software-driven transformation will be a key differentiator for automotive manufacturers in the next decade Software-driven transformation will be a key differentiator for automotive manufacturers in the next decade Original equipment manufacturers harnessing the full potential of software will gain significant competitive edge as software-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...