Capgemini Press Release // Software-driven transformation will be a key differentiator for automotive manufacturers in the next decade
Software-driven transformation will be a key differentiator for automotive manufacturers in the next decade
Original equipment manufacturers harnessing the full potential of software will gain significant competitive edge as software-based features and services is projected to be a USD $640 billion market by 2031.
Paris, September 8, 2021— Software-driven transformation is expected to help leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry gain 9% higher market share over their peers by differentiating themselves with unique software-based features and services, according to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute. The research highlights how software-driven transformation is expected to deliver significant benefits for automotive OEMs in the next five years, such as improving productivity up to 40%, reducing costs by 37%, and improving customer satisfaction by 23%. Despite this, nearly half (45%) of OEMs currently do not offer any connected services, and only 13% are monetizing connected services to their benefit.
The report, “Next Destination: Software — How automotive OEMs can harness the potential of software-driven transformation,” states that half of OEMs (51%) expect to be known for providing software features, such as Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), self-driving, connectivity, and services as much as their automotive engineering excellence in the next five to ten years. In addition, on average, the share of new vehicles, per OEM, to operate on a unified, common software platform is expected to rise from 7% in 2021 to 35% in 2031.
But according to the report maturity in key areas remains low. Most OEMs (71%) are at the initial stages of their software-driven transformation, having only identified application areas. Just 28% have implemented a pilot or proof of concept based on use cases for advancing transformation in specific areas. The research finds that only 15% of OEMs are considered “frontrunners1” in successfully transforming themselves by exhibiting the maturity to implement software-driven transformation. Success requires a special set of skills and capabilities backed with the vision to deliver the transformation and the command on operational areas to deliver strong outcomes. Frontrunner OEMs believe that software-based revenue will account for 28% of their overall revenue by 2031.
0 Kommentare