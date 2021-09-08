Clas Ohlson Q1 Margin Better Than Expected, August Sales Slightly Weaker, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 08:38 | 12 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 08:38 | (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points … (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points … (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points higher than expected, Kepler said

August sales are affected by normalization in the home furnishing category, while the home improvement category held up better, Kepler said

Kepler rates Clas Ohlson buy, with price target SEK 110



