Clas Ohlson Q1 Margin Better Than Expected, August Sales Slightly Weaker, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
- (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points higher than expected, Kepler said
- August sales are affected by normalization in the home furnishing category, while the home improvement category held up better, Kepler said
- Kepler rates Clas Ohlson buy, with price target SEK 110
