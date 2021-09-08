checkAd

Clas Ohlson Q1 Margin Better Than Expected, August Sales Slightly Weaker, Kepler Cheuvreux Says

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said. Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points …

  • (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares should see a fairly neutral reaction today after Q1 earnings were better than expected but August sales came in slightly weaker, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
  • Q1 gross margin of 39.5% was 0.6 percentage points higher than expected, Kepler said
  • August sales are affected by normalization in the home furnishing category, while the home improvement category held up better, Kepler said
  • Kepler rates Clas Ohlson buy, with price target SEK 110
