checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Begins High Growth Trajectory with Retail Expansion and Reorders

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 09:00  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), is pleased to announce that it is rapidly expanding its retail distribution network and has successfully added dozens of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), is pleased to announce that it is rapidly expanding its retail distribution network and has successfully added dozens of independent and specialty grocers to sell Komo plant based food products in the past 2 months.

Foto: Accesswire

Recent retail additions include Meinhardt's Fine Foods, Larry's Market, Stong's Market, Vegetarian Butcher, The Juice Truck, Nourish Market and Bean Around the World in Metro Vancouver. Komo's retail launch in April 2021 has shown strong consumer demand with many reorders from retailers, and one retailer submitting 10 reorders over the past 5 months.

Since its launch earlier this year, Komo's products have garnered over 75 five star reviews through its direct-to-consumer channel. Consumers mention delicious taste, wholesome ingredients and ease as reasons why they continue to buy Komo plant-based products. "Excellent. Tasty, healthy, easy to bake," says one review.

"Our goal has been to create a solid foundation of loyal consumers locally so we are poised for strong growth," says Komo Plant Based Foods CEO William White, "We have had a very positive response from retailers for local sales. Many of our retail locations are returning to us with consistent reorders as consumers enjoy our delicious plant-based comfort foods. Adding dozens of independent locations gives consumers convenient access to purchase our products while we work on the longer sales cycle of larger grocery chains. We are very excited about pursuing rapid growth this year."

Komo is now selling through several food distributors, including Dean's Specialty Food Distribution, and is represented by Cornerstone Marketing for Canadian Sales, with 6 agents focused on sales in the natural foods category. Komo expects to broaden distribution points by 20 new retail locations per month as it plans for expansion in the United States. It is currently in the process of increasing manufacturing capabilities to keep up with demand.

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its eCommerce website at www.komocomfortfoods.com and at local Farmers markets. A full list of retail locations can be found at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/contact-us and reviews from verified buyers are posted at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews.

Seite 1 von 2
Komo Plant Based Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Komo Plant Based Foods Begins High Growth Trajectory with Retail Expansion and Reorders VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), is pleased to announce that it is rapidly expanding its retail distribution network and has successfully added dozens of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:01 UhrKomo Plant Based Foods ist angesichts seiner Expansion im Einzelhandel und Nachbestellungen auf starkem Wachstumskurs
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
10.08.21Better Plant’s Urban Juve Skincare Line Now Available at Blush Lane Organic Market
Accesswire | Analysen