Komo Plant Based Foods Begins High Growth Trajectory with Retail Expansion and Reorders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), is pleased to announce that it is rapidly expanding its retail distribution network and has successfully added dozens of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTC PINK:KOMOF )( FSE:9HB ) (" Komo "), is pleased to announce that it is rapidly expanding its retail distribution network and has successfully added dozens of independent and specialty grocers to sell Komo plant based food products in the past 2 months.

Recent retail additions include Meinhardt's Fine Foods, Larry's Market, Stong's Market, Vegetarian Butcher, The Juice Truck, Nourish Market and Bean Around the World in Metro Vancouver. Komo's retail launch in April 2021 has shown strong consumer demand with many reorders from retailers, and one retailer submitting 10 reorders over the past 5 months.

Since its launch earlier this year, Komo's products have garnered over 75 five star reviews through its direct-to-consumer channel. Consumers mention delicious taste, wholesome ingredients and ease as reasons why they continue to buy Komo plant-based products. "Excellent. Tasty, healthy, easy to bake," says one review.

"Our goal has been to create a solid foundation of loyal consumers locally so we are poised for strong growth," says Komo Plant Based Foods CEO William White, "We have had a very positive response from retailers for local sales. Many of our retail locations are returning to us with consistent reorders as consumers enjoy our delicious plant-based comfort foods. Adding dozens of independent locations gives consumers convenient access to purchase our products while we work on the longer sales cycle of larger grocery chains. We are very excited about pursuing rapid growth this year."

Komo is now selling through several food distributors, including Dean's Specialty Food Distribution, and is represented by Cornerstone Marketing for Canadian Sales, with 6 agents focused on sales in the natural foods category. Komo expects to broaden distribution points by 20 new retail locations per month as it plans for expansion in the United States. It is currently in the process of increasing manufacturing capabilities to keep up with demand.

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its eCommerce website at www.komocomfortfoods.com and at local Farmers markets. A full list of retail locations can be found at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/contact-us and reviews from verified buyers are posted at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews.