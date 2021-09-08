Jadestone Energy PLC announces Update on Maari Acquisition

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, provides an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, provides an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, provides an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the 69% operated interest in the Maari asset, shallow water offshore New Zealand. Further to the Company's announcement on 31 August 2021, and following discussions with the seller OMV New Zealand Limited ("OMV NZ"), both Jadestone and OMV NZ have agreed to extend the long stop date under the Maari sale and purchase agreement to 31 December 2021.