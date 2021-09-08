checkAd

DGAP-News Kizoo Portfolio Company Underdog Awarded 'Innovation Passport' by UK Regulators

Mountain View, CA, U.S., September 8, 2021 - Underdog Pharmaceuticals, a key investment of Michael Greve's rejuvenation biotech VC Kizoo is one of the first companies to be awarded the Innovation Passport under the United Kingdom's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). This will enable faster patient access to Underdog's potentially groundbreaking treatment option for the prevention of heart attacks and stroke.

ILAP, introduced by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in January, is designed to accelerate development of and access to promising medicines of significant potential public health benefit. The ILAP program also provides the potential for significant downstream regulatory advantages, including rolling clinical reviews, accelerated assessment, and supervised early reimbursed use under adaptive authorization.

Accounting for up to 40% of deaths in Europe and the United States with annual treatment costs over £29 billion in the UK alone, cardiovascular disease is by far the world's most life-threatening condition, and its primary cause is atherosclerosis. Underdog is developing engineered cyclodextrins for the treatment of atherosclerosis by removing arterial plaque to clear the non-degradable cholesterol that accumulates within cells in the arterial walls.

"I believe the MHRA is sending a powerful message by reviewing and admitting preclinical stage programs like ours into ILAP," noted Mike Kope, Underdog Co-CEO. "The advice and consultation we'll receive will be invaluable to the success of the program and our long-term goal to deliver a simple and affordable preventive therapy for the world. The ILAP program will allow us to advance to a world without heart attacks and stroke a lot faster."

