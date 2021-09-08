checkAd

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx completes major Sonnenhöfe project as planned and transfers construction phase C on schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.09.2021, 09:00   

DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx completes major Sonnenhöfe project as planned and transfers construction phase C on schedule

08.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Eyemaxx completes major Sonnenhöfe project as planned and transfers construction phase C on schedule

Aschaffenburg, 08 September 2021 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94, "Eyemaxx") today announced that it has transferred the third and final phase C of the Sonnenhöfe project near Berlin to the buyer on schedule effective 31 August 2021. This means that the largest project in the company's history to date was completed successfully and on schedule, despite the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most-recently completed construction phase C consists of six buildings with 240 residential units and one commercial building, and an underground parking garage with 215 parking spaces. The residential space of construction phase C totals 16,418 square metres, while the commercial space amounts to 4,256 square metres.

Together with construction phases A and B, which were successfully transferred back in October 2020, the Sonnenhöfe project comprises a total of 18 multi-storey residential and office buildings comprising 559 residential units with about 38,000 square metres of lettable space. The complex also features 13,000 square metres of commercial space, 475 underground parking spaces and 231 outdoor parking spaces. Sonnenhöfe is located in an attractive, central location just outside Berlin and in the immediate vicinity of Berlin-Schönefeld Airport.

Together with project partner DIE Deutsche Immobilien Entwicklungs AG, Eyemaxx had sold the entire Sonnenhöfe project to institutional investors in late 2018 by way of a forward sale. The handover of the final construction phase now marks the conclusion of the transaction.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO of Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: "We are proud to have successfully concluded the Sonnenhöfe project, the largest transaction in Eyemaxx's history to date. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was implemented on time and at high quality. This is testament to our property development expertise, and Eyemaxx has once again proved to be a reliable partner for the real estate industry as well. Since the project was launched more than three years ago, we at Eyemaxx have also continuously optimised our structures and processes and are therefore optimistic about the future."

