DOF Reiterates Sees Debt to Equity Conversion to Significantly Dilute Shareholders
- (PLX AI) – DOF reiterates it expects conversion of debt to equity, which consequently will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity.
- Says robust long-term financing solution is required for the Group to maintain its status as a going concern
- In the meantime the Group is dependent on continued standstill agreements with its creditors
