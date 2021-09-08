DOF Reiterates Sees Debt to Equity Conversion to Significantly Dilute Shareholders Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 09:01 | 36 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 09:01 | (PLX AI) – DOF reiterates it expects conversion of debt to equity, which consequently will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity.Says robust long-term financing solution is required for the Group to maintain its status as a going … (PLX AI) – DOF reiterates it expects conversion of debt to equity, which consequently will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity.Says robust long-term financing solution is required for the Group to maintain its status as a going … (PLX AI) – DOF reiterates it expects conversion of debt to equity, which consequently will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity.

Says robust long-term financing solution is required for the Group to maintain its status as a going concern

In the meantime the Group is dependent on continued standstill agreements with its creditors



