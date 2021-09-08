checkAd

DOF Reiterates Sees Debt to Equity Conversion to Significantly Dilute Shareholders

08.09.2021, 09:01   

(PLX AI) – DOF reiterates it expects conversion of debt to equity, which consequently will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity.Says robust long-term financing solution is required for the Group to maintain its status as a going …

  • (PLX AI) – DOF reiterates it expects conversion of debt to equity, which consequently will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity.
  • Says robust long-term financing solution is required for the Group to maintain its status as a going concern
  • In the meantime the Group is dependent on continued standstill agreements with its creditors
PLX AI | Analysen