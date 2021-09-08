Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock have formed a consortium to develop technology and solutions for the growing UK carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market.
