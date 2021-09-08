Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock have formed a consortium to develop technology and solutions for the growing UK carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market.



