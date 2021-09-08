Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Intrum Rises After Nordea Resumes Coverage with Buy (PLX AI) – Intrum shares rose more than 1% at the open after Nordea resumed coverage with a buy rating. Price target SEK 310Intrum's P/E discount of 20% vs European peers and pre-pandemic valuation is not justified, Nordea said



