Rejlers Decides to Pay SEK 3.50 Dividend per Share
- (PLX AI) – Rejlers has reversed its decision not to pay a dividend after stronger market growth with high activity and stronger financial position and liquidity.
- Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to propose that the EGM resolves on a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share, irrespectively of class of shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 69 million
