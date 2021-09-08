Rejlers Decides to Pay SEK 3.50 Dividend per Share Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 09:16 | 18 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 09:16 | (PLX AI) – Rejlers has reversed its decision not to pay a dividend after stronger market growth with high activity and stronger financial position and liquidity.Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to … (PLX AI) – Rejlers has reversed its decision not to pay a dividend after stronger market growth with high activity and stronger financial position and liquidity.Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to … (PLX AI) – Rejlers has reversed its decision not to pay a dividend after stronger market growth with high activity and stronger financial position and liquidity.

Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to propose that the EGM resolves on a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share, irrespectively of class of shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 69 million Rejlers (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Rejlers (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer