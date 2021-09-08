Scatec Inches Higher After Carnegie Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 09:21 | 26 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 09:21 | (PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose a bit more than 1% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy. Price target was cut to NOK 220 from NOK 360Scatec shares lost more than half of their value this year, and the sell-off was warranted, … (PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose a bit more than 1% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy. Price target was cut to NOK 220 from NOK 360Scatec shares lost more than half of their value this year, and the sell-off was warranted, … (PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose a bit more than 1% in early trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy.

Price target was cut to NOK 220 from NOK 360

Scatec shares lost more than half of their value this year, and the sell-off was warranted, Carnegie said

But the company should be able to add valuable capacity in the second half of this year as well as next year, and is now again an attractive long-term play, Carnegie said



