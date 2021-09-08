checkAd

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Join Forces to Deliver CCUS Projects in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 09:33  |  29   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock have formed a consortium which will see the three companies draw upon more than 450 years of combined experience to develop technology and solutions for the growing UK carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market.

The main objective of the consortium will be to deliver solutions that enable customers to achieve their decarbonization goals. 

The UK has set clear objectives for its contribution to reaching the global climate objectives. The strategy for the consortium is to provide both the solutions and facilities that will enable these goals, and simultaneously contribute to developing new sustainable industrial opportunities, jobs and value creation at large. 

Together, the companies employ more than 6,500 people across the UK and offer established and proven combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) engineering and design as well as extensive UK-based engineering, fabrication and construction services. 

Aker Solutions has worked on CO2 treatment solutions since the 1990s and has extensive experience of delivering end-to-end solutions for large complex projects across Europe. The company will assume the role of project integrator in the newly formed consortium. 

The consortium is working in close collaboration with Aker Carbon Capture which provides high efficiency CO2 capture technology with low solvent degradation and low emissions.

"CCUS is integral to the UK's net zero commitments, and the formation of this consortium further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring much needed technologies reach commercial scale," said Stephen Bull, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' renewables business. 

"Just as the transition to net zero isn't going to be solved by one technology alone, the development of advanced solutions will require the strength of more than one company. Collaboration with other organizations and industries to draw on each other's capabilities, knowledge and experience is going to be vital to reach net zero by 2050. Joining forces with Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock creates a strategic platform for us to combine our strengths and work together to offer best in class capability, choice and local UK delivery," said Bull.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock Join Forces to Deliver CCUS Projects in the UK OSLO, Norway, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock have formed a consortium which will see the three companies draw upon more than 450 years of combined experience to develop technology and solutions for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Polypropylene Packaging Films Market to surpass 13.2 million Tons by 2021 as Demand for Flexible Packaging Surges: Future Market Insights Survey
Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 19.72 Billion by 2028 | Growing demand for advanced material ...
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Reach $6.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 56.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Mowilex Indonesia Launches Bold Campaign to Remove Lead Paint from Store Shelves for Free
Create a Collaborative Organization to Help Manufacturing Companies Deliver Exceptional Customer ...
Increase in Number of Renewable Energy Projects Fuels Demand for Cogeneration Equipment Market, ...
Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth $4.73 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Schneider Electric Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Safety Instrumented Systems Market ...
Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2021 Trading Volume
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
JEFF KOONS X BMW. Artist creates special edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...