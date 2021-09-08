checkAd

Hochtief Says CIMIC Companies Get $145 Million Contracts in Hong Kong, Australia

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Hochtief says CIMIC Group companies Leighton Asia, UGL and Broad Construction, have further extended their presence in Hong Kong and Australia respectively with the award of contracts totaling approximately $145 million in revenue.A …

  • (PLX AI) – Hochtief says CIMIC Group companies Leighton Asia, UGL and Broad Construction, have further extended their presence in Hong Kong and Australia respectively with the award of contracts totaling approximately $145 million in revenue.
  • A contract awarded to Leighton Asia to deliver building work, architectural finishes, fit-out and building services work to complete expansion works for a data centre in Hong Kong
  • A contract awarded to UGL to manufacture a number of locomotives in New South Wales for an existing client
  • A contract awarded to UGL to complete wireless communications modifications for an existing transport client
  • A design and construct contract awarded to Broad to construct stages 1 and 2 of the Bethesda Clinic at Cockburn Central, Western Australia
  • All projects to be completed next year


