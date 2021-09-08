CEO Mikael Nylund comments:



“Net sales were EUR 8.5 million. In August, customers and employees return from their holidays, and projects are being launched at different paces after the summer break. This year, the summer holiday season succeeded well, as we had anticipated, and proper advance planning allowed for a smooth start to and closure of the holiday season. Billing rate improved towards the end of August.



Gofore has been successful in digitalising the Finnish society. Our expertise in public sector projects is strong and we have also identified the opportunity to export this expertise in other parts of Europe. In August, a major step was taken on this path when we reached framework agreements with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Paris) and the European Patent Office (EPO, Munich) through competitive tendering. In the case of the OECD, the framework agreement covers procurement related to digital services and capabilities and, in the case of EPO, services related to quality assurance and testing automation of information systems. In international competition, we face new players, but we believe that our strong expertise and experience will also boost our growth in this market.



We were also successful in Aalto University's procurement tendering for project managers, expanding our cooperation that has continued since 2015. Three providers were selected for the procurement. Aalto University is seeking a partnership to secure the speedy and flexible provision of full-time or part-time project managers for various IT projects. Examples of such projects include development projects of the University's operating model and system deployment projects. If necessary, the project managers also work in the role of substance experts and support the tasks of public procurement. The one-year agreement period with a one-year extension option started at the end of August and has a maximum value of EUR 2 million. The agreement marks a new significant opening for our management consulting services for the education and research sector. It is a pleasure for us to be able to provide more extensive assistance and support to one of Finland's most notable institutions within the education and research sector".

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3