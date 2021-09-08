checkAd

Gofore Plc Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 – 31 August 2021: Growth continued in August – Through competitive tendering, Gofore included in two framework agreements in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 10:00  |  29   |   |   

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 

Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 – 31 August 2021: Growth continued in August – Through competitive tendering, Gofore included in two framework agreements in Europe

Gofore Plc’s net sales in August 2021 amounted to EUR 8.5 million (2020: EUR 5.6 million). At the end of the period, the group employed a total of 803 persons (612 persons). 

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

“Net sales were EUR 8.5 million. In August, customers and employees return from their holidays, and projects are being launched at different paces after the summer break. This year, the summer holiday season succeeded well, as we had anticipated, and proper advance planning allowed for a smooth start to and closure of the holiday season. Billing rate improved towards the end of August.
  
Gofore has been successful in digitalising the Finnish society. Our expertise in public sector projects is strong and we have also identified the opportunity to export this expertise in other parts of Europe. In August, a major step was taken on this path when we reached framework agreements with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Paris) and the European Patent Office (EPO, Munich) through competitive tendering. In the case of the OECD, the framework agreement covers procurement related to digital services and capabilities and, in the case of EPO, services related to quality assurance and testing automation of information systems. In international competition, we face new players, but we believe that our strong expertise and experience will also boost our growth in this market.
  
We were also successful in Aalto University's procurement tendering for project managers, expanding our cooperation that has continued since 2015. Three providers were selected for the procurement.  Aalto University is seeking a partnership to secure the speedy and flexible provision of full-time or part-time project managers for various IT projects. Examples of such projects include development projects of the University's operating model and system deployment projects. If necessary, the project managers also work in the role of substance experts and support the tasks of public procurement. The one-year agreement period with a one-year extension option started at the end of August and has a maximum value of EUR 2 million. The agreement marks a new significant opening for our management consulting services for the education and research sector. It is a pleasure for us to be able to provide more extensive assistance and support to one of Finland's most notable institutions within the education and research sector".

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gofore Plc Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 – 31 August 2021: Growth continued in August – Through competitive tendering, Gofore included in two framework agreements in Europe GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE INSIDE INFORMATION 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 – 31 August 2021: Growth continued in August – Through competitive tendering, Gofore included in two framework agreements in EuropeGofore …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...