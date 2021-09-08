Gunnercooke Selects YayPay by Quadient to Automate Accounts Receivables and Enhance Customer Experience

As one of the UK's fastest-growing challenger law firms, gunnercooke's ambition is to challenge, improve and evolve the way legal services are delivered to businesses. The firm's innovative culture has led to rapid expansion across the UK and recently into Germany. In addition to the rapid growth and flexible delivery of services, the firm's model calls for digitally transforming operations and remote working for senior lawyers.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YayPay by Quadient, a leading accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, announced today that UK commercial law firm gunnercooke has selected YayPay by Quadient to automate its financial processes and support its next phase of growth.

With YayPay, gunnercooke is simplifying reporting, automating collections and providing opportunities to improve customer relationships and payment speed. YayPay consolidates real-time data from enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), accounting and billing systems, presenting it on cloud-based dashboards that can be accessed from anywhere. YayPay also drives automated and customisable collections, helping gunnercooke drive efficiency in its processes.

"YayPay is flexible and easy to use, and it has provided us with business risk insights that can be shared across all departments," said Nas Patel, finance director, gunnercooke. "With insights from YayPay, we have established tailored approaches with customers to dial up or down payment reminders that have increased payment probability."

YayPay enables gunnercooke's customers to access account details, make payments and submit requests all on their own time. Customer experience is enhanced and continuously improved over time.

"It is an honour to have one the UK's challenger law firms select YayPay to help protect its client relationships and its reputation," said Raj Harash, UK director of sales, YayPay. "Happier customers pay faster, and a happier AR team with fewer reconciliation headaches spends more time on strategic thinking, internal coordination and taking immediate actions when necessary."

