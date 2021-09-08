DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Sales Result/Agreement Tele Columbus AG: PYUR cable network in Flensburg to be upgraded 08.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Launch of DOCSIS 3.1 and end of analogue

PŸUR cable network in Flensburg to be upgraded

- Only digital TV available in Flensburg from 8 September

- DOCSIS 3.1 ensures internet speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s

- Information campaign for PŸUR customers

Berlin, 8 September 2021. The network upgrade in the course of the renewal between the Tele Columbus Group and SBV Flensburg announced at the beginning of the year will be completed in the next few weeks. In addition to moving away from analogue TV and radio, the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard will ensure significantly higher internet speeds going forward (gigabit range).

The digital expansion creates capacity for a wider range of channels and broadband internet connections. Analogue will no longer be offered on the PYÜR network in Flensburg from 8 September, when all TV and radio programmes will exclusively be broadcast digitally. PŸUR customers who still watch analogue channels but have a digital-ready device simply need to change the settings on their TV and then perform a channel search. However, those with older televisions without digital reception will need an additional device.

Alongside this digital expansion, a new telecommunications standard is making its way into the networks. Once DOCSIS 3.1 is launched on the PŸUR cable network in Flensburg on 29 September, internet speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit/s will be available. The upgrade to the infrastructure and the considerable jump in speed to the gigabit range puts PYÜR customers in a better position to manage the digital challenges of the future.

All SBV Flensburg residents have already been informed about the network upgrade as part of the information campaign. In addition, PŸUR offers information and tips regarding the digital switch, and information is also available on the PŸUR website www.pyur.com/digital. In the event of specific queries or for advice, the PŸUR shop at Bismarckstraße 54, Flensburg, is open from Tuesday to Friday.