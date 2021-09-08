DECALIA strengthens its investment team with the arrival of Alexander Roose & Quirien Lemey

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Alexander Roose, analyst by training, brings 20 years' experience managing equity investment teams and funds. Alexander was CIO Fundamental Equity & Head of Sustainable Equities at Degroof Petercam Asset Management (DPAM), where assets under management in equities grew from € 3 Bn to € 10 Bn, under his tenure. 75% of funds were rated 5- or 4-stars Morningstar.Quirien Lemey has 13 years' experience as an analyst and fund manager, the last 11 years being at Degroof Petercam Asset Management (DPAM). In 2021, Quirien was ranked 7best fund manager in Europe by Citywire Selector.Before joining DECALIA, Alexander Roose & Quirien Lemey managed sustainable funds together for more than 10 years. Together, they co-founded and managed successfully a multi-thematic strategy DPAM Equities NEWGEMS Sustainable. The fund grew from € 35 M to € 2 Bn at peak and was rated 5 stars Morningstar. It was also ranked 1 percentile over 3 years & 5 years in its peer group."Alexander Roose & Quirien Lemey are very talented fund managers. They bring 30+ years of combined experience in sustainable and thematic investing. We are very pleased to have them joining DECALIA. They bring an ESG mindset through the whole investment process. Also, Alexander has an excellent track-record managing equity investment teams", said Rodolfo de Benedetti, Partner and Head of Product Strategy at DECALIA."Sustainable multi-thematic investment is a natural evolution to our existing fund offering. We see great synergies", added Xavier Guillon, Partner and Head of DECALIA Funds."We have been impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at DECALIA and what it has achieved in so little time. We look forward to share our experience in sustainable thematic investment", stated Alexander Roose, Head of Equities and Quirien Lemey, Senior Portfolio Manager.