DGAP-News Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck

Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck

Diaccurate Acquires Clinical Stage Sole-in-Class Targeted Cancer Therapy from Merck
 

  • DIACC3010, formerly M2698, , is a Phase II-ready dual PAM inhibitor with rare brain-penetration properties
     
  • Merck to become a shareholder of Diaccurate, remains fully committed to the success of the drug candidate
     
  • Diaccurate to start exploratory Phase II programs in incurable solid tumors and lymphomas by H2 2022
     
  • Acquisition broadens Diaccurate's sole-in-class oncology and immunotherapy product pipeline and transforms it into a clinical-stage biotech company

Paris, France, September 8, 2021

Diaccurate, a French biotech company that develops sole-in-class drug candidates in oncology and immunotherapy, today announces the exclusive worldwide in-licensing of the dual targeted PAM inhibitor, formerly M2698, now DIACC3010, from Merck thus, transforming Diaccurate into a clinical-stage company.

DIACC3010 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the PAM pathway[*], one of the most frequently dysregulated molecular circuits involved in cancer progression and resistance to therapies). By acting simultaneously on two key steps of the pathway - AKT1/3 and p70S6 - DIACC3010 is expected to result in a more favorable efficacy and safety profile when compared to other PAM inhibitors. Pre-clinical and Phase I studies have demonstrated that DIACC3010 crosses the blood-brain barrier, a physical frontier that protects the brain from numerous threats but also prevents most drugs from reaching it.

Merck has completed a multi-institutional Phase I trial led by Apostolia-Maria Tsimberidou, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of DIACC3010 as monotherapy in patients with advanced, refractory solid tumors who failed standard therapies, or as combination therapy with trastuzumab and/or tamoxifen in patients with advanced breast cancer[†]. DIACC3010 was well tolerated as monotherapy. Combined with trastuzumab or tamoxifen, DIACC3010 demonstrated early signs of antitumor activity in patients with advanced breast cancer resistant to multiple standard therapies. Potential biomarkers of DIACC3010 pharmacological activity were seen in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and tumor tissues. Diaccurate will continue to characterize this potential sole-in-class asset in Proof-of-Concept (PoC) Phase II clinical trials in solid tumors enriched with PAM mutations and aggressive lymphomas to be initiated by H2 2022.

