OpenSynergy Works with Google and Qualcomm to Deliver Virtualized Android Automotive OS Reference Platform

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.09.2021   

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy introduced today the company's new automotive
reference platform for virtual Android(TM) 11 (based on Trout). With technology
from Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the reference platform features the
integration of the Virtual I/O (VIRTIO) framework into Android Automotive OS,
which allows Android to run on any hypervisor supporting the upcoming VIRTIO
devices and any system on chip (SoC). The reference platform contains Android
11, a board support package (BSP) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and the
VIRTIO-based COQOS Hypervisor SDK, all of which are running on a Snapdragon®
Automotive Development Platform (ADP).

VIRTIO is an established virtualization standard maintained by the OASIS Open
consortium that provides a device sharing framework for devices such as Block,
Network, Console, graphics processing unit (GPU), Input, etc. As active members
of the consortium, OpenSynergy and Google have worked to expand the scope of the
open standards in the automotive domain. As there are missing
automotive-specific VIRTIO devices, the two companies are working within the
OASIS consortium to close the gap. Furthermore, the collaboration between
OpenSynergy and Google aims to allow flexibility to automakers and Tier-1
suppliers to switch between SoCs and hypervisors to best match their needs.

The reference platform showcases an Android Automotive OS-based Cockpit Domain
Controller (CDC) architecture. Similar to other CDCs, the underlying hypervisor
guarantees the secure coexistence of Android (typically a QM system) with
systems of higher criticality, such as the real-time OS displaying the telltales
on an Instrument Cluster (typically ASIL B).

The novelty lies in deploying a fully virtualized Android Automotive OS (Trout),
i.e., an Android version with no dependencies on the hardware. Instead of
directly accessing the hardware devices, Android accesses these devices using
the standardized VIRTIO framework provided by the underlying virtual platform.

A fully virtualized Android Automotive OS can easily be ported onto any hardware
supported by the underlying virtual platform. In the case of the COQOS
Hypervisor SDK, the hardware is any automotive relevant ARMv8-A-based SoC. The
clean architectural separation introduced by VIRTIO makes updating Android and
the BSP easy.

The reference platform and the usage of virtualized Android Automotive OS were
showcased over the last year in several promotional events. Now, customers can
access it and develop their specific applications on it. The released reference
platform is intended only for research and pre-development purposes and not for
series production. Customers can acquire the Snapdragon ADP through Qualcomm
