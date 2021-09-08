OpenSynergy Works with Google and Qualcomm to Deliver Virtualized Android Automotive OS Reference Platform

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The reference platform showcases an Android Automotive OS-based Cockpit DomainController (CDC) architecture. Similar to other CDCs, the underlying hypervisorguarantees the secure coexistence of Android (typically a QM system) withsystems of higher criticality, such as the real-time OS displaying the telltaleson an Instrument Cluster (typically ASIL B).The novelty lies in deploying a fully virtualized Android Automotive OS (Trout),i.e., an Android version with no dependencies on the hardware. Instead ofdirectly accessing the hardware devices, Android accesses these devices usingthe standardized VIRTIO framework provided by the underlying virtual platform.A fully virtualized Android Automotive OS can easily be ported onto any hardwaresupported by the underlying virtual platform. In the case of the COQOSHypervisor SDK, the hardware is any automotive relevant ARMv8-A-based SoC. Theclean architectural separation introduced by VIRTIO makes updating Android andthe BSP easy.The reference platform and the usage of virtualized Android Automotive OS wereshowcased over the last year in several promotional events. Now, customers canaccess it and develop their specific applications on it. The released referenceplatform is intended only for research and pre-development purposes and not forseries production. Customers can acquire the Snapdragon ADP through Qualcomm