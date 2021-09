OpenSynergy Works with Google and Qualcomm to Deliver Virtualized Android Automotive OS Reference Platform

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy introduced today the company's new automotivereference platform for virtual Android(TM) 11 (based on Trout). With technologyfrom Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the reference platform features theintegration of the Virtual I/O (VIRTIO) framework into Android Automotive OS,which allows Android to run on any hypervisor supporting the upcoming VIRTIOdevices and any system on chip (SoC). The reference platform contains Android11, a board support package (BSP) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and theVIRTIO-based COQOS Hypervisor SDK, all of which are running on a Snapdragon®Automotive Development Platform (ADP).VIRTIO is an established virtualization standard maintained by the OASIS Openconsortium that provides a device sharing framework for devices such as Block,Network, Console, graphics processing unit (GPU), Input, etc. As active membersof the consortium, OpenSynergy and Google have worked to expand the scope of theopen standards in the automotive domain. As there are missingautomotive-specific VIRTIO devices, the two companies are working within theOASIS consortium to close the gap. Furthermore, the collaboration betweenOpenSynergy and Google aims to allow flexibility to automakers and Tier-1suppliers to switch between SoCs and hypervisors to best match their needs.