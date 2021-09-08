checkAd

Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan

Autor: PLX AI
08.09.2021, 10:10  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.7% in morning trading after competitor Siemens Gamesa was cut to neutral from overweight at JPMorgan.The downgrade cycle will last longer, with lower sales growth in the next 18 months, JPMorgan saidPrice target cut …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.7% in morning trading after competitor Siemens Gamesa was cut to neutral from overweight at JPMorgan.
  • The downgrade cycle will last longer, with lower sales growth in the next 18 months, JPMorgan said
  • Price target cut to EUR 26 from EUR 30
