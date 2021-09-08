SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds

All Seeds from Initial Harvest Are Already Sold: Next Crop Due End Of SeptemberFARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring …

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, recently announced it has sold-out its initial harvest for its OG Kush genetic seed crop.

The purchasers were from both the retail and commercial growers' markets.

15,000 seeds will be delivered to retailers in the Company's proprietary branded packaging;

5,000 seeds were purchased by a commercial grower; and

Approximately 2,000 seeds are reserved for the Company's greenhouse facility to grow flower to be sold at retail in its wholly-owned dispensary.

Tom Smith Founder of Red Line and CEO of SPO Networks Inc. said: "We have witnessed demand exceeding our supply for our initial launch… which is an enviable situation. We sold out of seeds from this initial harvest in about a week. We are scaling up to reach and exceed demand in all categories, seed and flower. More plants are in queue for harvest by the end of September.

We are focused on finding ways to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value and are actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities.

The substantial revenue recently reported provides a very positive outlook, further solidifying the strong fundamentals that we have crafted, as the Company continues with its expansion plans to increase shareholder value."

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.