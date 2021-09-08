Result of the auction of treasury bills on 8 September 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.09.2021, 10:23 | 37 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 10:23 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 0

0

-

-

-

98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 380

280

-0.560 100 % 100.2683 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 100

0

-

-

-

98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III 1,380 1,280

-0.550 100 % 100.5469 Total 1,860

1,560

The sale will settle 10 September 2021







