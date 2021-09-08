Result of the auction of treasury bills on 8 September 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|
380
|
280
|-0.560
|100 %
|100.2683
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|
100
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III
|1,380
|
1,280
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.5469
|Total
|
1,860
|
1,560
The sale will settle 10 September 2021
