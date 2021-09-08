Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies

Regulatory News:

As part of the deployment of TotalEnergies’ (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) new organization, effective September 1, 2021:

Nicolas Terraz is appointed President, Exploration & Production, member of the Executive Committee, replacing Arnaud Breuillac, who becomes Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue replaces Nicolas Terraz as Senior Vice President Africa for Exploration & Production.

Namita Shah, member of the Executive Committee, is appointed President, OneTech. In addition, she will supervise the work of People & Social Engagement, headed by Agnieszka Kmieciak.

Helle Kristoffersen, member of the Executive Committee, is appointed President, Strategy & Sustainability. She will supervise the work of TotalEnergies Global Services.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicolas Terraz, the new President of Exploration & Production, to the Executive Committee. I want to thank very warmly Arnaud Breuillac for E&P’s performance and resilience since 2014 under his leadership,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies. “In addition, the Executive Committee has decided to bring together all of our technical teams in charge of operations and projects and our R&D teams within a single cross-Company unit called OneTech. Namita Shah, who has shown her effective management skills as President of People & Social Responsibility, will lead this reorganization. With OneTech, we are resolutely gearing up to accelerate our transformation into a broad energy company.”

TotalEnergies’ Executive Committee now consists of:

Patrick Pouyanné , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Helle Kristoffersen, President, Strategy & Sustainability

Stéphane Michel, President, Gas, Renewables & Power

Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals

Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Chief Financial Officer

Namita Shah, President, OneTech

, President, OneTech Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing & Services

Nicolas Terraz:

Nicolas Terraz started his career in the French Ministries of Industry (1994-1997) and Public Works and Transportation (1997-2001) and joined TotalEnergies in 2001.

After holding positions in France and in Qatar, Nicolas Terraz served as Managing Director of Total E&P Myanmar (2008-2011), Managing Director of Total E&P France (2011-2014), Vice President New Ventures for Exploration and Production (2014-2015) and Managing Director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (2015-2019).