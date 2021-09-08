checkAd

TLC Announces Voluntary Delisting and Deregistration of American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 10:41  |  61   |   |   


This communication does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or subscription or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities to be issued pursuant to the stock swap transaction will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under any relevant securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Such securities will be issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 802 thereof. No public offering of such securities will be made in the United States. Such transaction has not been and will not be approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), nor will the SEC or any U.S. state securities commission pass upon the merits or fairness of the transaction nor upon the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in any document in connection with the stock swap transaction. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Liposome Company or TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152, “the Company”), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, announced today that it has notified Nasdaq that it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares (“ADS”s) from the Nasdaq Global Market.

On August 20, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved the stock swap transaction recommended by the Board of Directors, pursuant to which the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Woods Investment Company, Ltd., a company owned by certain major shareholders and affiliates of the Company (“Woods Investment”), and shareholders of the Company will have the option of receiving cash or exchanging their shares into Woods Investment securities. In connection with the share swap transaction, the Company will cease to be a public company under Taiwanese law and is expected to terminate the registration of its ADSs and the underlying common shares under the Exchange Act. Details of the stock swap transaction have been disclosed in the press release dated July 5, 2021, and shareholder materials of the Company.

Under the timetable of the share swap transaction, the last trading day for the common shares and ADSs of the Company on the Taipei Exchange will be September 29, 2021, and on Nasdaq will be on or around September 28, 2021. The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on or about September 19, 2021. The delisting of the ADSs from Nasdaq is expected to become effective on or about September 29, 2021, ten days after the filing of the Form 25.

The Company plans to complete the stock swap transaction on or around October 8, 2021, after which the Company should be able to meet the criteria for the termination of the registration of its ADSs and the underlying common shares under the Exchange Act. If this is the case, the Company will file a Form 15F with the SEC on or about October 8, 2021. The Company’s SEC reporting obligations will be suspended immediately, and the deregistration is expected to become effective after 90 days after the filing of the Form 15F.

About TLC

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD). TLC’s deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC’s BioSeizer technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX active drug loading technology has been proven in two approved drugs and is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and oncology. 

CONTACT: Contact

Dawn Chi
Corporate Communications
+886 2 2655 7377
dawn@tlcbio.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TLC Announces Voluntary Delisting and Deregistration of American Depositary Shares This communication does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or subscription or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities to be issued pursuant to the stock swap …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...