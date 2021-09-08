Fortuna announces sale of common shares of Keon Capital Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announced that on September 7, 2021 the company entered into agreements with two private purchasers providing for the sale of an aggregate of 515,365 common shares (the “Sale Shares”) held by Fortuna in Keon Capital Inc. (formerly Prospero Silver Corp.) (“Keon”), at a purchase price of C$0.10 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$51,536.50.



The Sale Shares represent approximately 26.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Keon as of September 7, 2021. Upon completion of the transactions contemplated in the sale agreements, Fortuna disposed of all its common shares in Keon and does not hold any common shares or securities in Keon. Fortuna disposed of the Sale Shares for investment purposes and currently has no plan or proposal which relates to or would result in acquiring ownership or control over securities of Keon.