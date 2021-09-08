P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first two holes of Phase One drilling at
the Sullivan Zone of its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.
“The first two holes have confirmed our understanding of Gabbs’ potential,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “Hole GBD-001, drilled in the center of the Sullivan Zone, intersected the near-surface higher-grade gold-copper domain identified in historical drilling, with width and assays exceeding our expectations. Moreover, hole GBD-002 extended the gold-copper mineralization to the northwest. With four diamond holes completed to confirm our geological model, we have now mobilized the reverse circulation drill to begin infill and expansion drilling.”
Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBD-001 and GBD-002 include:
- Hole GBD-001 intersected 1.15 g/t gold equivalent (0.81 g/t gold and 0.30% copper) over 140.67 meters, including 39.32 meters grading 2.71 g/t gold equivalent (2.12 g/t gold and 0.51% copper); and
- Hole GBD-002 intersected 0.39 g/t gold equivalent (0.12 g/t gold and 0.23% copper) over 46.33 meters, including 28.04 meters grading 0.47 g/t gold equivalent (0.14 g/t gold and 0.29% copper) starting from surface.
Drill hole GBD-001 was drilled in the center of the Sullivan Zone to test the full width of the zone and confirm the higher-grade gold–copper domain encountered by prior operators. Historically, drilling at the Sullivan Zone focused on the near surface oxide gold mineralization, with a significant number of holes stopped in mineralization or not assayed for copper. The mineralization intersected in drill hole GBD-001 is approximately 70 meters thicker than defined by the historical drilling; almost doubling the historical thickness of the mineralized zone and at higher average grades. The high-grade mineralization is hosted by an intensely sericite altered monzonite, with lower grade gold mineralization extending up into the overlying gabbro, and copper–gold mineralization extending well into the underlying chlorite altered pyroxenites.
0 Kommentare