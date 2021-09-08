checkAd

P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 11:00  |  46   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first two holes of Phase One drilling at the Sullivan Zone of its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.

“The first two holes have confirmed our understanding of Gabbs’ potential,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “Hole GBD-001, drilled in the center of the Sullivan Zone, intersected the near-surface higher-grade gold-copper domain identified in historical drilling, with width and assays exceeding our expectations. Moreover, hole GBD-002 extended the gold-copper mineralization to the northwest. With four diamond holes completed to confirm our geological model, we have now mobilized the reverse circulation drill to begin infill and expansion drilling.”

Select drill results (see Table 1 below for drill results) from holes GBD-001 and GBD-002 include:

  • Hole GBD-001 intersected 1.15 g/t gold equivalent (0.81 g/t gold and 0.30% copper) over 140.67 meters, including 39.32 meters grading 2.71 g/t gold equivalent (2.12 g/t gold and 0.51% copper); and
  • Hole GBD-002 intersected 0.39 g/t gold equivalent (0.12 g/t gold and 0.23% copper) over 46.33 meters, including 28.04 meters grading 0.47 g/t gold equivalent (0.14 g/t gold and 0.29% copper) starting from surface.

Drill hole GBD-001 was drilled in the center of the Sullivan Zone to test the full width of the zone and confirm the higher-grade gold–copper domain encountered by prior operators. Historically, drilling at the Sullivan Zone focused on the near surface oxide gold mineralization, with a significant number of holes stopped in mineralization or not assayed for copper. The mineralization intersected in drill hole GBD-001 is approximately 70 meters thicker than defined by the historical drilling; almost doubling the historical thickness of the mineralized zone and at higher average grades. The high-grade mineralization is hosted by an intensely sericite altered monzonite, with lower grade gold mineralization extending up into the overlying gabbro, and copper–gold mineralization extending well into the underlying chlorite altered pyroxenites.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first two holes of Phase One drilling at the Sullivan Zone of its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...