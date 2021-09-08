P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first two holes of Phase One drilling at the Sullivan Zone of its Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.



“The first two holes have confirmed our understanding of Gabbs’ potential,” commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. “Hole GBD-001, drilled in the center of the Sullivan Zone, intersected the near-surface higher-grade gold-copper domain identified in historical drilling, with width and assays exceeding our expectations. Moreover, hole GBD-002 extended the gold-copper mineralization to the northwest. With four diamond holes completed to confirm our geological model, we have now mobilized the reverse circulation drill to begin infill and expansion drilling.”