BUCHBERGER Group launches new web store

DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
BUCHBERGER Group launches new web store

08.09.2021
Munich, 8 September 2021


Corporate News

BUCHBERGER Group launches new web store

With the launch of its new online store, the BUCHBERGER Group has reached another important milestone on its way to advancing digitalization in the construction industry

As a "full-range supplier", the trading company BUCHBERGER has been a competent partner with state-of-the-art technology for all matters relating to building construction and civil engineering as well as gardening and landscaping for over 50 years. Thus, the range of the BUCHBERGER Group with more than 60,000 articles is aimed at both professional tradesmen and the ambitious do-it-yourselfer. Customers can choose freely from barrier tape to concrete silos, from secateurs to lawn tractors, and also from the extensive portfolio of special tools and construction machinery and equipment. Rental and other services complete the product range.

Today, BUCHBERGER still works largely with traditional face-to-face or static sales. For this reason, the company has invested in a powerful online store as part of an extensive project, which has numerous new functionalities and an appealing, customer-friendly layout. The web store, which has been launched at https://webshop.buchbergergmbh.de, makes it easier for customers to place orders and leads to faster delivery times by eliminating time-consuming quotation requests.

A good six months after the takeover of BUCHBERGER's existing business, UMT AG is very satisfied with the state of development and the progress made in the digital transformation. "With this investment in a new web store, we have completed an important building block in our digital activities," says Dr. Juergen Schulz, Managing Director of the BUCHBERGER Group and CTO of UMT AG. "However, this is only a snapshot, because the store is already being further developed in order to organize our web-based sales activities even better."

