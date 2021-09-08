Lenovo Unveils New "Everything-As-A-Service" Platform and Broad Range of New Innovations for the Next Reality at 7th Annual Global Tech World Event

Along with announcing a number of new products and services, Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang delivered a keynote speech, discussing key trends – including the persistence of hybrid work-life solutions, the demand for more sophisticated infrastructure services, and the prospects and power of artificial intelligence to help shape how the world will live, learn, work and connect in the coming years. Yang was joined by Lenovo business leaders and leading global CEOs from industry powerhouses like Microsoft, Intel, Deloitte, SAP, VMWare, and Nutanix. Global customers including WPP and Ducati also shared stories of innovation and technology, enabling businesses to thrive even in the challenging global landscape faced today. More than 70,000 people registered to watch the global tech event and talk about what lies ahead for the industry.

At its 7 th annual global technology event, Tech World, Lenovo today unveiled a wave of new innovations – from a dramatically expanded “Everything-as-a-Service" business model with Lenovo TruScale , to a series of new Edge to Cloud infrastructure and datacenter products, to a wide range of new laptops, tablets, monitors, and edge computing and accessory devices built to help businesses and consumers navigate what the company sees as “the next reality.”

“The next reality is here and both individuals and businesses now have different needs and uses for smarter technology,” said Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang. “Lenovo is focused and ready to deliver our solutions for this next reality. From our hybrid work and life solutions, edge-to-cloud portfolio, new Everything-as-a-Service business model under Lenovo TruScale, to Lenovo Brain and AI technologies, and our commitment to green and responsible innovation – Lenovo is committed to continuous innovation to enable our customers and the world in digital and intelligent transformation.”

Transformation to Everything-as-a-Service by expanding Lenovo TruScale

Expanding its TruScale brand beyond infrastructure services, Lenovo is bringing all of its as-a-Service offerings under one umbrella to provide a truly global solution that makes everything, from the pocket to the cloud, accessible via a single contract framework. Lenovo TruScale now offers businesses of all sizes the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions. This transition to a fully integrated as-a-service strategy brings to life the company’s vision of bringing its smart devices, smart infrastructure, and smart solutions businesses together in a new way for customers – addressing common business challenges and providing IT leaders with the performance and flexibility to pay-as-you-grow. With Lenovo TruScale, IT leaders’ infrastructure solutions are fully managed, giving customers the advantages of an on-premises cloud environment along with the peace of mind around data management in a hybrid environment.