EMnify doubles SIM sales, signs over 250 new customers, and welcomes industry leaders to advisory board in strong first half of 2021
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.09.2021, 11:10 | 22 | 0 |
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - - Cellular IoT connectivity provider reports strong
revenue growth in the first half of 2021, marking an impressive rebound from the
pandemic year
- With 15 percent increase in new hires in H1 2021, EMnify plans to further grow
headcount in its German home market as well as North America in second half of
2021
revenue growth in the first half of 2021, marking an impressive rebound from the
pandemic year
- With 15 percent increase in new hires in H1 2021, EMnify plans to further grow
headcount in its German home market as well as North America in second half of
2021
EMnify, the leading cloud communications platform provider for IoT, delivered
solid business results during the first half of the year with rapid growth
driven by more than 250 new customers and an over 50 percent increase in active
SIMs. In addition to expanding its operational focus, EMnify enhanced its
product offerings with support for LTE-M, eSIM, and no-code workflows. The
company also welcomed three new industry experts to its industry advisory board,
bringing additional expert perspectives in finance, strategy, and operations to
broaden its network and accelerate growth.
IoT connectivity pioneer broadens scope and expands team
The cellular IoT connectivity provider saw a solid increase in revenue in H1
2021, following an impressively resilient 2020. EMnify's positive start to the
year included a 15-percent increase in new hires across all levels and saw the
release of several key product enhancements, including:
- The launch of multi-network LTE-M access in 44 countries, allowing IoT
businesses to deploy LPWAN-enabled devices in global markets.
- EMnify's new eSIM for evaluation, enabling immediate development with its API.
- EMnify's integration with Zapier, making it the first wireless IoT vendor to
bring no-code automation to cellular IoT management.
All updates support EMnify's vision to enable everyone to contribute to the
connected world.
Successfully maintained high levels of customer satisfaction amidst further
expansion plans
Active EMnify SIMs worldwide grew by 53 percent from January through July. The
company doubled overall SIMs sold in H1 2021 versus H1 2020 - a testament to its
resilience and strong pandemic rebound.
More than 250 new customers signed in H1 2021, and EMnify continued to maintain
a high customer satisfaction score. More than 75 percent of Net Promoter Score
(NPS) ratings in the first six months of the year were in the Promoter range (9
or 10) - underscoring EMnify's technical prowess as well as its commitment to
customer-centric execution.
In response to growing demand in the North American market, EMnify has begun to
establish a local presence in the region, beginning with key sales hires to
drive revenue and expand local operations.
solid business results during the first half of the year with rapid growth
driven by more than 250 new customers and an over 50 percent increase in active
SIMs. In addition to expanding its operational focus, EMnify enhanced its
product offerings with support for LTE-M, eSIM, and no-code workflows. The
company also welcomed three new industry experts to its industry advisory board,
bringing additional expert perspectives in finance, strategy, and operations to
broaden its network and accelerate growth.
IoT connectivity pioneer broadens scope and expands team
The cellular IoT connectivity provider saw a solid increase in revenue in H1
2021, following an impressively resilient 2020. EMnify's positive start to the
year included a 15-percent increase in new hires across all levels and saw the
release of several key product enhancements, including:
- The launch of multi-network LTE-M access in 44 countries, allowing IoT
businesses to deploy LPWAN-enabled devices in global markets.
- EMnify's new eSIM for evaluation, enabling immediate development with its API.
- EMnify's integration with Zapier, making it the first wireless IoT vendor to
bring no-code automation to cellular IoT management.
All updates support EMnify's vision to enable everyone to contribute to the
connected world.
Successfully maintained high levels of customer satisfaction amidst further
expansion plans
Active EMnify SIMs worldwide grew by 53 percent from January through July. The
company doubled overall SIMs sold in H1 2021 versus H1 2020 - a testament to its
resilience and strong pandemic rebound.
More than 250 new customers signed in H1 2021, and EMnify continued to maintain
a high customer satisfaction score. More than 75 percent of Net Promoter Score
(NPS) ratings in the first six months of the year were in the Promoter range (9
or 10) - underscoring EMnify's technical prowess as well as its commitment to
customer-centric execution.
In response to growing demand in the North American market, EMnify has begun to
establish a local presence in the region, beginning with key sales hires to
drive revenue and expand local operations.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0