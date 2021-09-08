EMnify doubles SIM sales, signs over 250 new customers, and welcomes industry leaders to advisory board in strong first half of 2021

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - - Cellular IoT connectivity provider reports strong

EMnify, the leading cloud communications platform provider for IoT, deliveredsolid business results during the first half of the year with rapid growthdriven by more than 250 new customers and an over 50 percent increase in activeSIMs. In addition to expanding its operational focus, EMnify enhanced itsproduct offerings with support for LTE-M, eSIM, and no-code workflows. Thecompany also welcomed three new industry experts to its industry advisory board,bringing additional expert perspectives in finance, strategy, and operations tobroaden its network and accelerate growth.IoT connectivity pioneer broadens scope and expands teamThe cellular IoT connectivity provider saw a solid increase in revenue in H12021, following an impressively resilient 2020. EMnify's positive start to theyear included a 15-percent increase in new hires across all levels and saw therelease of several key product enhancements, including:- The launch of multi-network LTE-M access in 44 countries, allowing IoTbusinesses to deploy LPWAN-enabled devices in global markets.- EMnify's new eSIM for evaluation, enabling immediate development with its API.- EMnify's integration with Zapier, making it the first wireless IoT vendor tobring no-code automation to cellular IoT management.All updates support EMnify's vision to enable everyone to contribute to theconnected world.Successfully maintained high levels of customer satisfaction amidst furtherexpansion plansActive EMnify SIMs worldwide grew by 53 percent from January through July. Thecompany doubled overall SIMs sold in H1 2021 versus H1 2020 - a testament to itsresilience and strong pandemic rebound.More than 250 new customers signed in H1 2021, and EMnify continued to maintaina high customer satisfaction score. More than 75 percent of Net Promoter Score(NPS) ratings in the first six months of the year were in the Promoter range (9or 10) - underscoring EMnify's technical prowess as well as its commitment tocustomer-centric execution.In response to growing demand in the North American market, EMnify has begun toestablish a local presence in the region, beginning with key sales hires todrive revenue and expand local operations.