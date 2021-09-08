Nokian Tyres Targets Mid-Term Sales of EUR 2 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 11:03 | 14 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 11:03 | (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres announces its mid-term growth strategy to reach EUR 2 billion in net sales.Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Segments operating profit and segments ROCE at the level of 20%Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Dividend above 50% of net … (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres announces its mid-term growth strategy to reach EUR 2 billion in net sales.Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Segments operating profit and segments ROCE at the level of 20%Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Dividend above 50% of net … (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres announces its mid-term growth strategy to reach EUR 2 billion in net sales.

Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Segments operating profit and segments ROCE at the level of 20%

Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Dividend above 50% of net earnings

Our large investment phase is completed, and we are well positioned for organic growth and strong performance, CEO says

The global tire market is expected to grow by approximately 5% annually by 2024

Nokian Tyres’ mid-term target is to exceed the market growth Nokian Renkaat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Nokian Renkaat Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer