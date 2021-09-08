Deutsche Bank CEO Says Sector Is Overdue Consolidation Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 11:24 | 21 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 11:24 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing says the European banking sector is overdue consolidation across national borders, in speech at Handelsblatt Banking Summit.Says there will only be a few major global banks leftSays cannot be in our … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing says the European banking sector is overdue consolidation across national borders, in speech at Handelsblatt Banking Summit.Says there will only be a few major global banks leftSays cannot be in our … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing says the European banking sector is overdue consolidation across national borders, in speech at Handelsblatt Banking Summit.

Says there will only be a few major global banks left

Says cannot be in our interests if all those global banks have their headquarters outside Europe

Says ESG is opportunity; banking according to strict environmental, social and governance criteria is the biggest growth topic for decades

Says the course must now be set for a consolidation of our industry, for competition-neutral regulation and for more sustainability in the financial sector



