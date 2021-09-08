Claus Egstrand takes office as CEO ahead of schedule

Claus Egstrand assumes his role as CEO of Enzymatica three months ahead of schedule and takes office on September 9, 2021.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Claus Egstrand was appointed new CEO in July, other engagements pointed at a possible start on January 1, 2022. As these other engagements have now come to an end, Claus Egstrand assumes his new role already on September 9, 2021. Therese Filmersson, acting CEO, returns to her previous role as CFO and has also been appointed Deputy CEO, as previously communicated. Bengt Baron returns to his previous role as Chairman of the Board.