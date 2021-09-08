checkAd

Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as their Chief Growth Evangelist

Naresh Sethi will be partnering with Infilect to help expand their business globally and bring Visual intelligence SaaS platform to global Consumer Goods brands

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infilect Technologies, a leading Visual intelligence company based out of Bangalore, India has named Naresh Sethi as their Chief Growth Evangelist to take the helm of their global growth expansion plans.

Naresh Sethi is a distinguished global strategic leader and champion in driving digital & business transformations for leading Consumer Goods Brands. He is currently the chairman at VST industries, an Indian public conglomerate associated with British American Tobacco (BAT). He has had a rich association with BAT throughout his career for more than two decades. He spent 8 years on the Executive Management Board of BAT in various roles including Director of Global Strategy, M&A, Global IT, Global Business Services, Digital Transformation and Regional Director West Europe. A marketeer at heart, he has championed key efforts in driving strategy & planning for digital expansion across 70+ countries (India, Australasia, Indonesia, West Africa, Japan & West Europe) and drives business growth for innovative tech platforms for retail industry. He currently resides in London and has been a Senior Advisor to Deloitte and Salesforce.

Infilect Technologies is a leading Indian Deep Tech company that aims to digitally transform worldwide retail through cutting-edge Image Recognition (IR) and AI technology. For the last 4 years, Infilect has worked with top global FMCG, Consumer-Goods, and Packaged food brands in India, APAC, MEA, and LATAM markets to bring forth transformation in retail sales. In 2020, Infilect bagged $1.5 Million in a Pre-series A funding led by Mela Ventures, 1Crowd, and Angel Investors at The Chennai Angels. 

"The Global Consumer Goods industry has been confronted with dramatic exponential change and challenges in the last decade. COVID-19 has only accelerated this trend as the industry experienced a tumultuous period battling unforeseen impact on its manufacturing and supply chain and go-to-consumer capabilities. Early adopters of omnichannel AI technology rose above the adversities and the non-adopters suffered a significant push back in terms of market share and revenues," adds Naresh. Being a digital strategist, he also added, "I am excited about what Infilect has to offer to the Global Consumer Goods industry. The time is ripe and most opportune as business leaders are now turning to Digital and AI Technology to gain competitive advantage as they reinvent their future supply and sales strategies."

"Every sector has few turnpikes they need to heed on their journey. Computer Vision and AI technology inside retail stores are one such pivot that retail industry needs to take. Our partnership with Naresh will be an exciting turning point and we eagerly look forward to a fruitful journey with him in the coming years," said Anand Prabhu Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO at Infilect. 

"We are extremely thrilled to have Naresh onboard. He is a very capable and astute leader who will help drive product innovation to build a holistic integrated platform that enhances the ability of retail decision-makers to optimize their in-store sales execution and store operations, at scale. Using our Image Recognition & AI products, retail leaders can quickly respond to changing consumer demands, improve in-store sales & marketing ROI, and easily pinpoint new revenue growth opportunities," added Vijay Gabale, Co-founder and CTO at Infilect. 

About Infilect

Infilect is an Enterprise SaaS provider for retail manufacturers and retailers. With innovations in Image Recognition and AI, Infilect's products empower the retail industry with unprecedented visibility into omnichannel sales, in-store merchandising, and store operations. Infilect is trusted by global customers & partners and is part of Intel India's Maker Lab Program, NVIDIA's Inception program, Nasscom Deep Tech Club and IITB-SINE's Plugin Accelerator.

For more information, visit https://www.infilect.com 

Media contact 
Anand prabhu Subramanian
anand@infilect.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610749/Naresh_Sethi.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610715/Infilect_Founders.jpg

