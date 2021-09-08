BBSI Continues to Expand Its National Footprint, Opening a Nashville Branch Office and Appointing Dion Matos as Local Area Manager

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced it is continuing to expand its national footprint with the opening of a branch office in Nashville, TN. The company named Dion Matos as Area Manager. He will be responsible for leveraging BBSI’s unique business management expertise and employee related service in support of the growth of the greater Nashville business community.

“Nashville presents an excellent opportunity to establish our presence in Tennessee and deliver the expertise and solutions that help our clients succeed,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “When you combine our foundation of payroll services and workers comp insurance with decades of management experience in people, process, and risk, you have a unique support system that has helped thousands of business owners succeed. We look forward to bringing that experience along with our local, hands-on approach to the Nashville community.”