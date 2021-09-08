BBSI Continues to Expand Its National Footprint, Opening a Nashville Branch Office and Appointing Dion Matos as Local Area Manager
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced it is continuing to expand its national footprint with the opening of a branch office in Nashville, TN. The company named Dion Matos as Area Manager. He will be responsible for leveraging BBSI’s unique business management expertise and employee related service in support of the growth of the greater Nashville business community.
“Nashville presents an excellent opportunity to establish our presence in Tennessee and deliver the expertise and solutions that help our clients succeed,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “When you combine our foundation of payroll services and workers comp insurance with decades of management experience in people, process, and risk, you have a unique support system that has helped thousands of business owners succeed. We look forward to bringing that experience along with our local, hands-on approach to the Nashville community.”
Dion Matos brings over two decades of strategic consulting and risk management experience to the Nashville branch. Dion has spent the past 10 years with BBSI supporting business owners in southern California by helping them overcome administrative burdens so they can achieve their goals. His experience has shown that through a combination of industry best practices and hands-on coaching, he can fuel the business and economic growth of business owners in the Nashville community.
The Nashville branch is located at 231 Public Square, Ste. 300, Franklin, TN 37064, (760) 445-5909. http://www.BBSI.com/Nashville
About BBSI
BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005052/en/
