checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Implements Corporate Synergy Program, Expects to Reach Profitability in 2021

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 12:00  |  30   |   |   

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has launched a strategic corporate …

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has launched a strategic corporate streamlining program to decrease costs and further realize cost synergies across its family of companies, which when combined with its record sales growth, is expected to achieve profitability as early as the quarter ended August 31, 2021.

The program's focus to reduce labor expenditures and duplicative overhead will enable a more competitive, streamlined operating model - better positioning the company to achieve profitability from its current base of business. The leaner organizational structure is also expected to improve communication flow and cross-functional collaboration, leveraging more efficient business processes. The Company is targeting over $1 million in annual cost savings to be realized by December 31, 2021.

"After our most recent acquisition, we turned our attention to organic growth and accelerating the path to profitability," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our corporate synergy program's chief goal will be to implement operating best practices and remove redundancies across our family of companies. These moves will help to simplify operations, improve execution and enable a more competitive cost structure.

"The program is expediting our road to profitability, supplemented by our robust sales growth in recent months. With our sustained sales momentum, record setting sales in July and the busy fall season ahead, we now expect to be cash flow positive and profitable in the quarter ended August 31st. Combined with our recently announced share buyback program, I believe we better positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders than any other time in our history as a public company," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662997/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Implem ...

Solar Integrated Roofing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Implements Corporate Synergy Program, Expects to Reach Profitability in 2021 EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it has launched a strategic corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Releases Video of Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Invited for Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints CEO David Massey as Chairman of the Board; Advances Uplisting Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen