checkAd

Better Plant Adds Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest as Vendor for Jusu Bar

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

Juices are now available in select locations in the Vancouver MetroVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), is pleased to announce Jusu cold-pressed juices have …

Juices are now available in select locations in the Vancouver Metro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), is pleased to announce Jusu cold-pressed juices have now added Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest for 6 juices which are now available in select locations in Metro Vancouver.

Foto: Accesswire

The products that are now available at Whole Foods Market Cambie and Whole Foods Market North Burnaby are:

  • Dancing in the Dark: Filtered water, Lemon Juice, Organic cane sugar, Charcoal
  • Good Vibrations: Apple juice, Cucumber juice, Lemon juice, Kale juice, Ginger juice, Spinach juice, Parsley juice
  • Blue Moon: Filtered water, Lemon juice, Organic cane sugar, Spirulina extract
  • Eye of the Tiger: Orange juice, Carrot juice, Apple juice, Turmeric juice, Lemon juice
  • Welcome to the Jungle: Cucumber juice, Celery juice, Lemon juice, Spinach juice, Green Pepper juice, Parsley juice
  • Heart and Soul: Carrot juice, Beet juice, Apple juice, Romaine juice, Celery juice, Lemon juice, Ginger juice

"We are so happy to support local businesses within our communities and are excited to bring Jusu to our customers in the great Vancouver area," said Denise Breyley, Principal Forager of Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest.

In addition to these Vancouver locations, Jusu juices are also available at Whole Foods Market Victoria. Also 14 products from the Jusu Wellness face care collection are now available for purchase at 7 Whole Foods Market locations throughout Ontario.

"We are thrilled that our newly branded cold-pressed juices have been well-received", said Penny White, President and CEO of Better Plant. "With the addition of Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest, we expect the Jusu ecosystem to continue growing."

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 75 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products and cleaning products. Better Plant products are sold through a network of over 150 online and brick and mortar retail locations including Whole Foods Market, Pharmasave, Healthy Planet and Vitasave. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world.

Seite 1 von 3
Better Plant Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: The Yield Growth - Ob das was wird?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Better Plant Adds Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest as Vendor for Jusu Bar Juices are now available in select locations in the Vancouver MetroVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant"), is pleased to announce Jusu cold-pressed juices have …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Better Plant's Jusu Launches Pure Essential Oils and Spritzers
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.21Better Plant Fights Climate Change with the Launch of EcoCart for Carbon Neutral Online Shopping
Accesswire | Analysen