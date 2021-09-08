checkAd

DGAP-News Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex in the U.S.

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex in the U.S.

Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex in the U.S.

Guildford, UK, September 8, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has signed a long-term agreement with one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers for the supply of industrial gases to a new multi-billion dollar manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

Linde will build, own and operate a complex of on-site plants to supply ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen and argon to the customer. These plants are designed to meet the most stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry while maintaining world-class reliability and operating efficiency. Linde's total investment will be approximately $600 million. The first plants and supporting infrastructure are due to start up in the second half of 2022.

"We are proud to have been selected as supplier to this major new facility," said Dan Yankowski, President Linde Gases North America. "Our technology is designed to provide a secure and reliable supply of high-purity gases to this world-leading semiconductor facility, supporting the significant expansion of our customer's manufacturing capacity in the U.S."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


Contacts: 		 
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com 		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
